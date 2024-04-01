Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 1.5 %

GLXZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 484,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

