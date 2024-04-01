Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Shares of GALT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. 66,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,699. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $150.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

