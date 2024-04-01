GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GAN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GAN by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in GAN by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in GAN by 15.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 517,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,635. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. GAN has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 323.71% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

