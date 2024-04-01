Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,258,900 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 5,377,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 280.7 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Price Performance
Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 8,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,572. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile
