Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Up 24.6% in March

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Garden Stage Price Performance

NASDAQ GSIW traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. 8,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,863. Garden Stage has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garden Stage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garden Stage stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Garden Stage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

