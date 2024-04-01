Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,578.0 days.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $107.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

