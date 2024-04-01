Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,578.0 days.
Gerresheimer Price Performance
Shares of Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $107.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75.
About Gerresheimer
