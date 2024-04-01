Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GDLC traded down 1.32 on Monday, reaching 22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,821. The company has a 50-day moving average of 19.18 and a 200 day moving average of 15.65. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of 5.62 and a 12-month high of 27.49.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile
