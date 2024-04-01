Gunma Bank Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.36. 526,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

