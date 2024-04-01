Gunma Bank Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Gunma Bank Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.89. 165,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

