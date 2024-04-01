Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 29th total of 796,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $111.29. 212,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,076. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $121.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

