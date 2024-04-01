Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS HBGRY remained flat at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
