Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Helium One Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLOGF remained flat at C$0.02 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,899. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. Helium One Global has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.14.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

