Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Helium One Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HLOGF remained flat at C$0.02 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,899. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. Helium One Global has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.14.
About Helium One Global
