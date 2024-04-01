HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.8 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. 147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

