HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.8 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. 147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HEXPOL AB (publ)
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.