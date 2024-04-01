HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after purchasing an additional 291,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,012,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 111,088 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $15.78. 327,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,156. The company has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $29.51.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $375,040. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

