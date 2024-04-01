HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 223.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after buying an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,445,000 after buying an additional 86,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

AtriCure Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 569,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,117. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,616 shares of company stock worth $423,212 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.