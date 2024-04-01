HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.64. 2,741,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

