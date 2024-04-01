HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 395,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

