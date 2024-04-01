HighMark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. 5,904,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,767,147. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

