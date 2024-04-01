HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 107,987 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 107,987 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,434,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,253 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,964,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,914. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $525.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Further Reading

