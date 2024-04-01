Hooked Protocol Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00001997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $193.18 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.50226368 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,234,946.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

