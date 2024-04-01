Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,377,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 2,607,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huadian Power International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPIFF remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Monday. Huadian Power International has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Get Huadian Power International alerts:

About Huadian Power International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Huadian Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huadian Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.