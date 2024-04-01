Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 4,713,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,733,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Immotion Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Immotion Group

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

