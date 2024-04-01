International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 29th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. 2,585,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

