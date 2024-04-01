Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 29th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,969. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

