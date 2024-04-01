Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 29th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,969. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.