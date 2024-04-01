Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,074 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 0.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,626,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

PCY stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $20.31. 592,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,946. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

