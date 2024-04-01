Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Up 5.4%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 2,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$21.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Invesque had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 50.79%. The company had revenue of C$63.03 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

