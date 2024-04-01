iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 803.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,898 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,412,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 405,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

