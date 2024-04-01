iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Boosted by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 7.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 320,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,017. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

