iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,600,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,306,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,744,000 after acquiring an additional 566,864 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 324.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,259 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. 9,701,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,904,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

