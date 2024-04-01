iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Newton One Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,983. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

