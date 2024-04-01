iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,051,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 355,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.70. 2,108,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,321. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.