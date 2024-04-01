iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Up 1.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.76 and last traded at C$18.53. Approximately 337,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 401,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.23.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.90.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.