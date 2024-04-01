Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. 267,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.96%.

Several research firms have commented on KRP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $348,062.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,473.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,672 shares of company stock worth $1,571,185 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

