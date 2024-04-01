KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.97. 746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBOR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF by 1,316.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

