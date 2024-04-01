Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.37. 14,294,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,101,352. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

