Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.66 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 193,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. 37,302,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,474,461. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

