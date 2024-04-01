Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,534 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 377,924 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 116,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.43. 13,708,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4047 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

