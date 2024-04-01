Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

