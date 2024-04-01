Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 152,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $162.17. 2,411,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,704. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.