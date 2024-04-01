Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,107,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,476. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

