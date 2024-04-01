Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Rekor Systems by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 745,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $1,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 128.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 1,122,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.13. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

