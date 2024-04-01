LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LENSAR stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,671. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 40.53% and a negative net margin of 34.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

