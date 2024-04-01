Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 12,180,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE LAAC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

