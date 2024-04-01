MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading Down 3.8%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25. 1,275,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 526,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
MariMed Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $95.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.
About MariMed
MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.
