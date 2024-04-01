Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $154,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.97 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.08 and a 200-day moving average of $427.44. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.62.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

