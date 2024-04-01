McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Raised by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $55,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 10,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.22. 2,293,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,103. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.95. The company has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

