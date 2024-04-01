MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading 0.3% Higher

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. 1,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The stock has a market cap of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,142 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 9.79% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

