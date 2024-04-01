My Personal CFO LLC Acquires 7,997 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $365.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

