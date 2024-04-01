Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,623.46

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,623.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00108154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00037677 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

