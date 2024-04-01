Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,623.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00108154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00037677 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

